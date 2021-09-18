National

Joburg’s new mayor, Jolidee Matongo, has died in a car crash

Matongo died in an accident on Saturday evening, hours after participating in an ANC electioneering programme with President Cyril Ramaphosa

18 September 2021 - 22:56 TimesLIVE
Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo campaigns in Soweto with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa hours before he died in a car crash on September 18 2021. Picture: TWITTER/JOLIDEE MATONGO
Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo campaigns in Soweto with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa hours before he died in a car crash on September 18 2021. Picture: TWITTER/JOLIDEE MATONGO

The newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor, Jolidee Matongo, has died, an official in the municipality has confirmed.

Matongo died in a car accident on Saturday evening, hours after participating in an ANC electioneering programme with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Soweto.

Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident on September 18 2021. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo died in a car accident on September 18 2021. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

He had been at the helm of the mayoral office for just more than a month after being elected unopposed at a council meeting in August.

Two city officials confirmed the death of Matongo and the mayor’s political ally in Gauteng, Lebogang Maile, also confirmed the news through a tweet, saying: “I’m shattered.”

Matongo replaced Geoff Makhubo, who died suddenly from Covid-19 complications.

His mayoral candidacy provoked a heated contest between two factions in the ANC in the region.

Matongo and two other candidates became the first group to be interviewed by the ANC national top brass.

This happened under new rules that prospective metro mayors are interviewed by the ANC’s powerful top six, including Ramaphosa.

TimesLIVE

Ageing infrastructure among pressing challenges facing new Joburg mayor

The city has been plagued by a billing crisis and beset with multiple challenges in delivering basic services to residents
National
1 month ago

ANC certain of richest city's hot seat

Jolidee Matonga could use the position as Johannesburg's executive mayor as a springboard in the coming municipal election campaign
Politics
1 month ago

ANC officials and parties endorse Jolidee Matongo as next Joburg mayor

Jessie Duarte says he is the ‘preferred candidate’ to don the mayoral chain
National
1 month ago

Jolidee Matongo emerges as ANC’s early favourite in race for Joburg mayor

Finance MMC heads the Gauteng ANC’s list of three to replace Geoff Makhubo
National
1 month ago
