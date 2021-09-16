National Tshwane defends decision on manager who ‘misrepresented’ qualifications Suspended nearly two years ago, Previn Govender continues to draw his monthly R167,000 salary B L Premium

A City of Tshwane senior manager who was suspended for allegedly misrepresenting his qualifications almost two years ago, continues to draw his monthly R167,000 salary while sitting at home.

According to his payslip, dated August 26 2021, which Business Day has seen, Previn Govender earns a monthly salary of R167,713,00 (total earnings) and contributes a monthly R79.50 fee for his membership of the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu). Govender could not be reached for comment and he did not respond to questions sent via text message...