PROTECTIONISM
Patel says localisation drive will not derail Africa’s free trade deal
Trade minister says concerns localisation policy will rile trade partners are unfounded
16 September 2021 - 05:10
Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel has downplayed concerns that the government’s localisation policy will rile trade partners and derail Africa’s free trade agreement.
Patel said the policy was consistent with SA’s international trade obligations and is necessary to build the country’s industrial capacity. He suggested that it would help build partnerships with African producers. The government wants to reduce imports by at least 20% by among other things using its procurement activities to champion locally produced goods...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now