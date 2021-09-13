National

SA’s Covid-19 deaths surpass 85,000

Health institute reports 125 fatalities in 24 hours and 2,640 new infections

13 September 2021 - 22:12 Staff Reporter
SA passed another grim Covid-19 milestone, with the country now having recorded more than 85,000 fatalities linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday that there were 125 Covid-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic in SA in March 2020 to 85,002.

There were also 2,640 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total confirmed infections to date to 2,860,835

Of the new cases, 864 were in the Eastern Cape and 601 were in KwaZulu-Natal. No other province passed the 500 mark for new daily infections, with the Free State recording 258, the Western Cape recording 240 and the Northern Cape recording 229. Gauteng recorded just 150 new infections.

The number of people now in hospital with Covid-19-related illnesses was also close to dropping to fewer than 10,000. This comes after there were 163 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people admitted to 10,140.

TimesLIVE

Business thrown a lifeline as SA moves to level 2 lockdown

Restaurants and bars get extra hour of operations while registration of voters is expected to be easier
National
1 day ago

SA universities weigh mandatory jabs for staff and students

Move could put higher education institutions and trade unions on a collision course if it goes ahead
National
5 hours ago

PSG’s Piet Mouton wants bans on those who shun vaccinations

Mouton issues strong letter warning that if not enough of the population get the jab, the country will never return to normal again
National
3 hours ago
