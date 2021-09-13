National PSG’s Piet Mouton wants bans on those who shun vaccinations Mouton issues strong letter warning that if not enough of the population get the jab, the country will never return to normal again

PSG CEO Piet Mouton, whose investment company has developed some of SA’s biggest corporate successes, such as Capitec, has called for the imposition of mandatory vaccinations, a step he said was necessary for the battered SA economy to open up.

In an open letter on Monday, he said people who choose not to be vaccinated should be denied entry to restaurants, public parks, shopping centres, airports, businesses and educational institutions...