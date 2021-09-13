National Eskom burning through diesel after Kendal outage Utility expects two units at power station back online this week and a third in November B L Premium

After a fire at its Kendal power station at the weekend, power utility Eskom says it will be forced to increase diesel consumption as only two of three affected units are expected to return to service this week.

Unit one at the Mpumalanga plant tripped and caught alight and is expected to return to service in November as repairs continue. The fire at the plant affected units two and three as both experienced loss of vacuum and were shut down under controlled conditions, Eskom says. ..