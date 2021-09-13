National

Ace Magashule loses bid to appeal against suspension from ANC

The high court has ruled that there are no compelling reasons for leave to appeal to be granted

13 September 2021 - 12:51 S'thembile Cele
Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule talks to journalists at Luthuli House in Johannesburg on February 26 2019. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSEL
Senior ANC official Ace Magashule lost an application for leave to appeal against a judgment that affirmed his suspension from the governing party.

“We concluded that there is no prospect that another court would come to a different conclusion, nor are there any compelling reasons leave to appeal should be granted,” according to a high court judgment handed down on Monday. 

The ANC suspended Magashule, the party’s secretary-general, in May after he defied an ultimatum to vacate the post while he stood trial on graft and other charges.

Magashule has repeatedly challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa’s authority and been linked to an ANC faction aligned to former president Jacob Zuma, who the party forced to step down in 2018 after he became embroiled in a succession of scandals.

Magashule’s corruption case is scheduled to resume on October 19.

