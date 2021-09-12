WATCH: Ramaphosa updates SA on Covid-19 developments
12 September 2021 - 19:33
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
