DA declares Oppenheimer donation as most parties ignore disclosure rules
Only three out of 504 parties registered with the IEC disclosed direct pledges
09 September 2021 - 21:02
In apparent disregard for the law meant to herald a new era of transparency in political party funding, the majority have neglected to disclose their financial backers.
An inaugural party funding report from the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) showed only three parties — the ANC, main opposition DA and Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA — met the legal requirement to disclose direct donations and offers of goods and services over R100,000. The report follows ground-breaking legal reform on party funding which came into effect in April...
