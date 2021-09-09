ANC fires Carl Niehaus as Luthuli House staffer

“On October 12 2020 and January 19 2021, you were issued with written warnings for behaviour which demonstrated your total disregard, refusal and neglect to comply with the terms of your employment agreement with the ANC and which conduct was inconsistent with the code of conduct and level of discipline expected of staff members of the ANC.”

Earlier, responding to the letter demanding reasons why he shouldn’t be dismissed, Niehaus took issue with, among other things, the short time frame he was given to respond to the party.

“The threat to terminate my employment with the ANC without further notice, and without a disciplinary hearing is illegal,” he said. “The short notice of a mere two and a half hours to provide reasons why I should not be dismissed summarily is draconian, and most unreasonable. It is contrary to all the laws of natural justice. It is my contention that this is constructive dismissal.”

This is not the first time Niehaus has found himself at odds with his organisation and employer, the ANC.

He was suspended from the party in July for bringing it into disrepute over his remarks outside the home of Zuma where he, representing the disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, essentially threatened violence ahead of Zuma’s arrest.

In that letter, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte told Niehaus he was suspended with immediate effect as the party believed he would continue with acts of misconduct.

He has also been accused of bringing the party into disrepute and continuously disrespecting the ANC under the leadership of Ramaphosa.