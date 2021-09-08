National

SA local elections set for November 1

08 September 2021 - 15:39 Nonkululeko Njilo
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
South Africans will cast their votes in local government elections on November 1, co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday.

She made the announcement at a briefing after consultation with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

“We have come to the determination that this year’s government elections will be held on November 1 2021. This is in accordance with the constitution, read with the Municipal Structures Act, as the act prescribes that the elections must be held within 90 days from the end of the five-year term of the government,” Dlamini-Zuma.

The decision comes after the Constitutional Court dismissed the IEC’s bid to postpone the local government elections until next year, as recommended by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke. A voter registration weekend will take place on September 18 and 19.

This is a developing story.

KHAYA SITHOLE: A vote for clueless parties ensures we remain in limbo

Polarising polemics continue as the ANC and its rivals offer little in the way of solutions to SA's problems
Opinion
2 hours ago

DA asks top court to halt reopening of election candidate nominations

The main opposition says a decision by the IEC announced on Monday is unconstitutional‚ unlawful and invalid
National
9 hours ago

IEC throws ANC a lifeline with decision to reopen candidate registrations

The decision resolves the ruling party’s candidate crisis after it missed a previous cut-off date for registrations
National
2 days ago
