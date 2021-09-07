National Organised crime syndicates on home affairs’ radar Home affairs minister says two thirds of all anticorruption work in the department relates to immigration B L Premium

The home affairs department, together with the Hawks, is investigating the operation of organised crime syndicates involved in the fraudulent issuing of documents.

An undercover operation had caught a syndicate involved in the fraudulent issue of passports by means photo swaps, Constance Moitse, the deputy director-general of the department's counter corruption and security services branch said on Tuesday, in a briefing to parliament’s home affairs committee. The branch has a budget of R176m in 2021...