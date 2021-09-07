National Koko slapped down in his claim against 72-year-old Former Eskom CEO ordered to pay Barbara Tanton’s legal costs after judge finds his bid sought to punish her and was not aimed at reparation of his rights B L Premium

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, who said he was suing a 72-year-old teacher for defamation because “she needed a big klap” has been klapped himself by the high court in Johannesburg, which has ordered that he pay the woman’s legal costs.

Koko was seeking R500,000 from Barbara Tanton, the principal of the Little Academy nursery school in Centurion...