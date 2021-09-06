National BREAKING NEWS: IEC reopens registration to voters and candidates But some opposition parties have stated that they intend to challenge the IEC’s decision at the electoral court

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has immediately opened voter registration online following the Constitutional Court's judgment that the 2021 local government election cannot be postponed due to Covid-19.

It also intends to reopen the candidate list process, which was passed in August and saw the governing ANC missing the deadline to submit full candidate lists in 93 of the country’s 278 municipalities. A number of other political parties and independent candidates also have the same challenge and the IEC’s legal opinion is understood to say that there is a window to reopen the process for candidates following the judgment of SA’s apex court...