Judicial leadership crisis takes shape as Mogoeng's exit nears Failure to fill position would leave Raymond Zondo as an acting judge president at an inopportune time

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, thrust into the spotlight as chair of the state capture corruption inquiry, is on a three-person list of front-runners to fill a leadership vacuum at the Constitutional Court that has left legal practitioners and lawyers nervous about judicial independence in SA.

A source close to President Cyril Ramaphosa told Business Day that Zondo; Mandisa Maya, an academic heavyweight who became the first female president of the Supreme Court of Appeal; and Dunstan Mlambo, who heads the Gauteng division of the high court, are the names being linked to the top job...