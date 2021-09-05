National

BREAKING NEWS: Zuma released from prison on medical parole

Former president will complete the remainder of the sentence on medical parole, says department of correctional services

05 September 2021 - 16:48 Naledi Shange
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

Former president Jacob Zuma has been released from prison on medical parole, the department  of correctional services confirmed on Sunday. 

The department said in a statement: “Medical parole placement for Mr Zuma means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires.” 

Zuma has been incarcerated since July after he was found guilty of contempt of court for failure to comply with an order of the Constitutional Court to honour a summons to appear before the state capture commission.  He was sentenced to 15 months behind bars. 

He has spent weeks of incarceration in the medical wing of the Estcourt Correctional Centre before he was moved to an external hospital for further treatment. 

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

