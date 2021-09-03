National

Durban chemical firm torched in July unrest says it is unaware of criminal charge

United Phosphorous says it will eliminate the spilt product from the environment, despite the arson being entirely beyond its control

03 September 2021 - 10:54 Suthentira Govender
Businesses and factories such as this one in Sea Cow Lake, Durban, were destroyed in the unrest in July. Picture: REUTERS/DARREN STEWART
Businesses and factories such as this one in Sea Cow Lake, Durban, were destroyed in the unrest in July. Picture: REUTERS/DARREN STEWART

Durban chemical facility United Phosphorous (UPL), where a huge fire broke out during the unrest in July, says it is unaware of any criminal charge that has been brought against it.

On Thursday KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Ravi Pillay told a conservation and environmental affairs portfolio committee meeting that a criminal case had been opened against the company. “A criminal charge has been laid. There will be administrative action in terms of the [National Environmental Management] act that will continue and we are not ruling out even civil litigation,” said Pillay.

Police said an Umhlanga game reserve employee had opened a case at the Verulam police station in terms of the National Environmental Management Act, after alleging that fish had died and water in the lagoon had turned green after a raging fire at the facility. The fire at the warehouse sent clouds of noxious smoke over nearby communities and caused a chemical spill that poisoned a river and wetland.

Heinz de Boer, DA spokesperson on economic development, tourism and environmental affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, said on Thursday: “The cat and mouse game that UPL has engaged in – with both provincial authorities and the public – should come to an end, following the laying of criminal charges.”

UPL told TimesLIVE that while it had noted De Boer’s statement that charges have been laid against it for “environmental pollution”, it said it “has not seen any charges, nor does it understand the basis for such charges, if there are any, or who has laid them”.

The company denied providing “unsatisfactory responses”, “unsatisfactory reports” or “having failed to supply necessary documents and information to the authorities. “Since the destruction of its leased warehouse, UPL has complied fully with its reporting obligations, has been working closely with the relevant national, provincial and local government authorities.” It disclosed its inventories, as required, a considerable time ago, and its team of experts has employed an array of measures to contain and progressively clean up the contamination.

“UPL is conducting an extensive chemical sampling and testing regime, the results of which are being fully disclosed to the authorities. UPL has, and will continue to give its full co-operation to the authorities.

“Contrary to what has been said, UPL will continue to do everything it can to eliminate the spilt product from the environment, and no expense or expertise is being spared, despite the fact that the event was the result of civil unrest entirely beyond its control.”

TimesLIVE

KwaZulu-Natal tourism industry reinventing its image after July rampage

The July unrest cost the eThekwini metro a loss of 50,000 visitors, R110m in direct spending, R280m in tourism GDP and 600 jobs
National
4 days ago

Government accused of bungling violence and looting cases

Political analysts accuse the state of going after the small fish as only 18 people have been arrested
National
3 days ago

Dogged by political crisis and poverty, can SA build social cohesion and a common vision?

Recent violent protests and looting represent an expression of frustration and disillusionment
Economy
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Heritage site Liliesleaf closed after failing to ...
National
2.
Expropriation without compensation saga nears end ...
National
3.
Nicholas Crisp appointed as acting health ...
National / Health
4.
Criminal charges laid against owners of KZN ...
National
5.
Eskom gets court boost to recover municipal debt
National

Related Articles

CHRIS HART: Townships and small business must get more than just financial ...

Opinion

Criminal charges laid against owners of KZN chemical company after toxic spill

National

MARK TRUSCOTT: KwaZulu-Natal riots were a disruptor that may change the SA ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.