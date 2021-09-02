National De Lille calls on private sector to green government buildings Public works minister says resource efficiency could save the government more than R400bn over 30 years B L Premium

Minister of public works & infrastructure Patricia de Lille announced on Thursday that her department would approach the private sector for proposals on the greening of the government’s property portfolio, which is the biggest in the country.

The integrated renewable energy and resource efficiency programme was gazetted as a strategic integrated project in July 2020, as part of the government’s infrastructure investment plan. A request for information for the project will be issued on September 20. The greening of buildings is a key part of the government’s attempts to reduce CO2 emissions goals, required by the Paris Agreement...