Criminal charges laid against owners of KZN chemical company after toxic spill
A huge chemical spill has killed tonnes of fish and destroyed other marine life near the protected Umhlanga lagoon
02 September 2021 - 20:23
Environmentalists in Durban have hailed as a breakthrough the criminal investigations launched against Indian-owned chemical company UPL that is linked to a huge chemical spill that killed tonnes of fish and destroyed other marine life near the protected Umhlanga lagoon.
On Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism & environmental affairs Ravi Pillay announced the criminal case against the company. ..
