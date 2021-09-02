National Criminal charges laid against owners of KZN chemical company after toxic spill A huge chemical spill has killed tonnes of fish and destroyed other marine life near the protected Umhlanga lagoon B L Premium

Environmentalists in Durban have hailed as a breakthrough the criminal investigations launched against Indian-owned chemical company UPL that is linked to a huge chemical spill that killed tonnes of fish and destroyed other marine life near the protected Umhlanga lagoon.

On Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism & environmental affairs Ravi Pillay announced the criminal case against the company. ..