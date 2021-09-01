National DNG Power State rejects settlement proposal by disgruntled power ships bidder DNG pauses court action on power ships B L Premium

Government officials have rejected “an unacceptable” settlement proposal by DNG Power, the disgruntled bidder that is seeking to displace Turkish company Karpowership as a preferred bidder in the tender process to provide SA with emergency power.

The company has also made an application to the high court in Pretoria for the hearing of its case to be delayed...