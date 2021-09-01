DNG Power
State rejects settlement proposal by disgruntled power ships bidder
DNG pauses court action on power ships
01 September 2021
UPDATED 01 September 2021 - 23:10
Government officials have rejected “an unacceptable” settlement proposal by DNG Power, the disgruntled bidder that is seeking to displace Turkish company Karpowership as a preferred bidder in the tender process to provide SA with emergency power.
The company has also made an application to the high court in Pretoria for the hearing of its case to be delayed...
