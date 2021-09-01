National Court action against Karpowership bid on pause Government rejects settlement proposed by DNG Power, which alleges that the closing date for SA’s emergency power tender was delayed to suit other bidders B L Premium

Government officials have rejected “an unacceptable” settlement proposal by DNG Power, the disgruntled bidder that is seeking to displace Turkish company Karpowership as a preferred bidder in the tender process to provide SA with emergency power.

The company has also now made an application to the high court in Pretoria for the hearing of its case to be delayed...