Western Cape launches fund to support municipalities’ renewable energy projects
Fund is the next step in the province’s first phase of the Municipal Energy Resilience initiative
31 August 2021 - 20:53
The Western Cape provincial government has launched a fund amounting to almost R13m to support municipalities in the region to prepare for renewable energy projects.
Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier said on Tuesday the fund is the next critical step in the province’s first phase of the Municipal Energy Resilience initiative that aims to help municipalities to take advantage of the new energy regulations, which could allow them to purchase energy directly from Independent Power Producers (IPPs)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now