National Western Cape launches fund to support municipalities' renewable energy projects Fund is the next step in the province's first phase of the Municipal Energy Resilience initiative

The Western Cape provincial government has launched a fund amounting to almost R13m to support municipalities in the region to prepare for renewable energy projects.

Western Cape finance and economic opportunities MEC David Maynier said on Tuesday the fund is the next critical step in the province’s first phase of the Municipal Energy Resilience initiative that aims to help municipalities to take advantage of the new energy regulations, which could allow them to purchase energy directly from Independent Power Producers (IPPs)...