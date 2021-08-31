National Road safety entity digs in heels over driver’s licence renewals Applicants’ deteriorating eyesight makes five-year period necessary, MPs told B L Premium

A government entity responsible for road safety says the requirement for drivers to renew their licences every five years is necessary for road safety.

Amid the growing backlog of driving licence renewals due to Covid-19 disruptions, various groups and opposition parties have called on the government to consider extending the driver’s licence renewal intervals from five years to 10 years...