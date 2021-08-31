National Motsoaledi frustrated with slow progress on home affairs network upgrade Minister says nothing has been done to modernise systems despite the dire need to reduce long queues B L Premium

The department of home affairs is to introduce a self-managed appointment system for its services in a bid to reduce the long queues outside its offices countrywide.

But the problem of network downtime continues to plague the department’s delivery of services. Though the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) and the department of communications indicated that they are addressing the problem, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi was still in need of reassurance that this was so at a meeting of parliament’s home affairs committee on Tuesday...