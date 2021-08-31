Motsoaledi frustrated with slow progress on home affairs network upgrade
Minister says nothing has been done to modernise systems despite the dire need to reduce long queues
31 August 2021 - 19:02
The department of home affairs is to introduce a self-managed appointment system for its services in a bid to reduce the long queues outside its offices countrywide.
But the problem of network downtime continues to plague the department’s delivery of services. Though the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) and the department of communications indicated that they are addressing the problem, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi was still in need of reassurance that this was so at a meeting of parliament’s home affairs committee on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now