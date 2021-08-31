National BEVERAGES Leading scholars call for SA to double its sugar tax Raising health promotion levy will increase revenue and reduce deadly obesity-related diseases, say scholars B L Premium

In what could deliver yet another blow to SA’s sugar industry and beverage companies, the world’s leading scholars on economics, public health and medicine have called for SA to double its sugar tax.

In a newspaper advert signed by professors from institutions such as the University of Cape Town, Wits University, Oxford in the UK and Harvard and Duke in the US, they said the levy should be doubled, noting that obesity-related diseases are among the top 10 causes of death...