Eskom’s mountain of debt wipes out gains
Debt servicing of R35.9bn erases cash from operations but CEO hails prudent cost savings
31 August 2021 - 17:43
UPDATED 31 August 2021 - 23:59
Eskom has reported an annual loss of R18.9bn for the year ended in March as the utility’s unsustainable debt burden continues to weigh on its finances.
“The single biggest factor preventing Eskom from being financially sustainable is our debt burden,” said CEO André de Ruyter...
