Doubling sugar tax would be disastrous for embattled sector, industry body warns
31 August 2021 - 20:46
The embattled SA sugar industry has criticised calls for the government to increase the sugar tax, saying doing so would prove disastrous for a sector that is already bleeding jobs.
Andrew Russell, chair of the SA Canegrowers Association, said on Tuesday that the calls showed “zero regard” for the impact the proposed tax hike would have on the 1-million people who rely on the sugar industry for their income...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now