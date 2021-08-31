National Doubling sugar tax would be disastrous for embattled sector, industry body warns B L Premium

The embattled SA sugar industry has criticised calls for the government to increase the sugar tax, saying doing so would prove disastrous for a sector that is already bleeding jobs.

Andrew Russell, chair of the SA Canegrowers Association, said on Tuesday that the calls showed “zero regard” for the impact the proposed tax hike would have on the 1-million people who rely on the sugar industry for their income...