National BREAKING NEWS: Eskom reports loss of nearly R19bn Cash from operations was well short of what the power utility needed service its debt B L Premium

Eskom has reported an annual loss of R18.9bn for the year ended in March as the embattled utility’s unsustainable debt burden continues to weigh on its finances.

The loss comes despite an R81.9bn drop in Eskom’s gross debt burden, bringing it down to R401.8bn. “Some of that is due to government chipping in with support of R56bn but also due to the strengthening of the rand,” Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said. “But also thanks to some very prudent costs-savings.”..