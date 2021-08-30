Foreign nationals crying foul over nonpayment of Covid-19 Ters benefits
Foreign workers bear brunt of nonpayment the UIF blames on tighter vetting after probe
30 August 2021 - 19:32
System glitches that left many workers in desperate need of cash and stranded have returned to haunt the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and foreign nationals are the worst affected.
Employees have accused the fund of withholding Covid-19 funding, mostly to foreign nationals working in the country, under the pretext that it was verifying their details with the relevant government agencies...
