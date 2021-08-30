National Foreign nationals crying foul over nonpayment of Covid-19 Ters benefits Foreign workers bear brunt of nonpayment the UIF blames on tighter vetting after probe B L Premium

System glitches that left many workers in desperate need of cash and stranded have returned to haunt the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and foreign nationals are the worst affected.

Employees have accused the fund of withholding Covid-19 funding, mostly to foreign nationals working in the country, under the pretext that it was verifying their details with the relevant government agencies...