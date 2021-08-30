Bonang Mohale and Adrian Gore elected to lead Business Unity SA
The two take over from Sipho Pityana and Martin Kingston and will lead the organisation for three years
Prominent businesspeople Prof Bonang Mohale and Adrian Gore were on Monday elected to lead Business Unity SA (Busa).
Mohale and Gore were elected president and deputy president of Busa, respectively, at the organisation’s annual general meeting...
