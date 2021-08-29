SA’s churches give flagging vaccination drive a boost
Backing of vaccination by religious leaders is considered vital to overcome vaccine hesitancy
SA’s flagging vaccination drive received a boost on the weekend when the SA Synod of the United Congregation Church of Southern Africa (SA SYNOD-UCCSA) urged people to get vaccinated.
The backing of vaccination by religious leaders is considered vital to overcome vaccine hesitancy...
