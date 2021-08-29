Ramaphosa pressed to suspend Hlophe pending impeachment vote
Legal interest groups wonder why the Western Cape judge president was not suspended at the beginning of an inquiry into his conduct
29 August 2021 - 20:03
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s long-term future as head of the Western Cape High Court now lies in the hands of the National Assembly. If two-thirds of members side with the majority of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), he will be the first judge impeached in SA.
“It all lies with the discretion of the individuals,” said researcher at Judges Matter, Mbekezeli Benjamin. Citing the findings of the Judicial Conduct Tribunal (JCT), he said there were compelling reasons to impeach Hlophe but, he warned, “politicians are often unpredictable”...
