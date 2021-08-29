Joburg’s new finance MMC Matshidiso Mfikoe poised to end the metro’s woes
Mfikoe vows to fix the billing crisis by implementing a multimillion-rand online portal
Johannesburg’s new finance MMC, Matshidiso Mfikoe, says she will fix the stubborn billing crisis plaguing SA’s biggest-budget municipality by implementing a multimillion-rand online portal. Also high on her list of priorities is to achieve clean audits, reduce the infrastructure backlog and adhere to a strict consequence management regime in the metro.
The previous administrations under erstwhile executive mayors Parks Tau, Herman Mashaba and the late Geoff Makhubo struggled to end the billing crisis in the municipality that resulted in late bills, incorrect billing, lost credit notes, non-corresponding meter numbers and other inaccuracies...
