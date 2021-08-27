National RENEWAL BACKLOGS Expired licences: drivers get relief from insurers A flood of applications has overwhelmed the driving licence testing centres system, particularly in Gauteng B L Premium

The SA Insurance Association (SAIA) says insurers won’t necessarily reject claims by policyholders who have not been able to renew their driving licences before next week’s deadline, as they are aware of the severe backlogs that have clogged up the renewal process.

SA is battling to process a flood of driving licence renewals after the Covid-19 pandemic caused driving licence testing centres (DLTCs) to shut for months in 2020 due to countrywide lockdown restrictions...