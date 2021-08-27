Act on anarchy now, says Gold Fields CEO
Chris Griffith calls for urgent action, saying SA cannot pretend July violence did not happen
27 August 2021 - 05:00
Stronger and faster action is needed to thwart instability and escalating anarchy in SA in the wake of the riots that gripped parts of the country last month, Gold Fields’ CEO said in one of the most forceful remarks by a business leader on the looting orgy that delivered a blow to SA’s image as a safe, investor-friendly emerging market.
Speaking to Business Day, Chris Griffith, who took over the top job from long-time CEO Nick Holland in April, said it was difficult to give investors comfort following the unrest and a general increase of criminality and violence in the country...
