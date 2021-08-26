PARLIAMENT
MPs grill Mabuza on Medupi and unrest
The deputy president was asked about the Eskom crisis, the explosion that rocked the utility’s Medupi power station and the riots in July
26 August 2021 - 23:11
Deputy president David Mabuza, who has been in Russia in recent months amid growing concerns about his fitness to hold office, faced lighthearted banter when he came in to answer questions in parliament on Thursday.
Mabuza, who is the leader of government business, travelled to Russia for medical treatment...
