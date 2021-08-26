National Consortium completes SAA due diligence Airline purchase agreement is yet to be concluded B L Premium

The Takatso consortium, which is set to own a majority stake of SAA, says its due diligence process at the airline is complete with no material issues identified, paving the way for purchase agreement negotiations.

The purchase agreement is likely to determine the price that the consortium will pay to the government for a controlling stake in the state-owned airline. Takatso has previously committed to injecting more than R3bn into SAA over the next three years. ..