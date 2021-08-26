National ANC blames technical glitches for election-list blunder The party says it will go to the Electoral Court after some of its candidates were not registered for the municipal polls B L Premium

The ANC says it will approach the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to reopen its systems so that the party can register its local government candidates who could not be captured.

This has seen the party not being able to field candidates in 35 of the country’s 257 municipalities...