ANC blames technical glitches for election-list blunder
The party says it will go to the Electoral Court after some of its candidates were not registered for the municipal polls
26 August 2021 - 20:09
The ANC says it will approach the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to reopen its systems so that the party can register its local government candidates who could not be captured.
This has seen the party not being able to field candidates in 35 of the country’s 257 municipalities...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now