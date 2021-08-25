National Trust in SA politicians and state bodies at historic low, survey shows The new survey finds two in three people would forgo elections if a nonelected government could provide jobs, security and better services BL PREMIUM

Public trust in elected representatives and state institutions in SA has reached its lowest in history, with only a quarter of South Africans expressing trust in either the governing or opposition parties, according to a new survey by research network Afrobarometer.

According to the survey, which captured the views of 1,600 South Africans in May and June, just before the July riots, trust in elected representatives is especially weak, and two-thirds of respondents would be willing to forgo elections if a nonelected government could provide jobs, improved security and better services including housing...