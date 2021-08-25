Trust in SA politicians and state bodies at historic low, survey shows
The new survey finds two in three people would forgo elections if a nonelected government could provide jobs, security and better services
25 August 2021 - 19:08
Public trust in elected representatives and state institutions in SA has reached its lowest in history, with only a quarter of South Africans expressing trust in either the governing or opposition parties, according to a new survey by research network Afrobarometer.
According to the survey, which captured the views of 1,600 South Africans in May and June, just before the July riots, trust in elected representatives is especially weak, and two-thirds of respondents would be willing to forgo elections if a nonelected government could provide jobs, improved security and better services including housing...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now