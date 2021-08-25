SAA returns to skies in September
25 August 2021 - 20:33
SAA plans to resume flights again in September after a 15-month grounding of its aircraft, with ownership remaining in the government’s hands.
The resumption of flights is pending the conclusion of the due diligence process with the airline’s strategic equity partner...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now