National Public protector poised for scrutiny over claimed perjury Ramaphosa wants the apex court to refer Busisiwe Mkhwebane for investigation by the NPA, but legal experts say proving perjury presents a challenge

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s aim to have the public protector investigated for perjury is a bold move which could signal her downfall. However, the Constitutional Court is not obliged to grant his plea and, according to lawyers, proving perjury could be a tall order for prosecutors willing to pursue the case.

Ramaphosa filed his opposition on Monday to Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to rescind a court decision at odds with her findings against the president over an answer he gave in parliament. ..