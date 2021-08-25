Public protector poised for scrutiny over claimed perjury
Ramaphosa wants the apex court to refer Busisiwe Mkhwebane for investigation by the NPA, but legal experts say proving perjury presents a challenge
25 August 2021 - 20:38
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s aim to have the public protector investigated for perjury is a bold move which could signal her downfall. However, the Constitutional Court is not obliged to grant his plea and, according to lawyers, proving perjury could be a tall order for prosecutors willing to pursue the case.
Ramaphosa filed his opposition on Monday to Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s bid to rescind a court decision at odds with her findings against the president over an answer he gave in parliament. ..
