Budget office head proposes fiscal rule to guide spending
The government has been prioritising everything and deprioritising nothing, Edgar Sishi tells MPs
25 August 2021 - 20:46
The acting head of the budget office, Edgar Sishi, told MPs on Wednesday that the country needs “long-run fiscal rules” to deal with the problem that in the past “[the] government has prioritised everything and deprioritised nothing”.
Sishi, Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane and other officials were answering questions in the National Assembly’s appropriations committee. Among other things, MPs were asking officials why departmental budgets were being cut, why unemployment was rising and why the economy was performing so badly...
