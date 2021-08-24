Reneging on wage agreement hit workers’ trust, top court told
State can no longer be relied upon to fulfil contractual obligations, unions argue
24 August 2021 - 22:33
In a precedent-setting case, public sector unions told the Constitutional Court that the government’s reneging on aspects of the 2018 wage agreement damaged the trust between it and employees.
The unions said the government’s decision not to honour the final leg of its three-year wage agreement jeopardised the bargaining process as the state could no longer be relied upon to fulfil contractual obligations it had entered into. ..
