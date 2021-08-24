National IEC needs almost R80m more for local government polls The money will be used to buy personal protective equipment to be used during the elections BL PREMIUM

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has approached the Treasury for R78m in additional support, to fund the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) for the upcoming local government elections.

The IEC had earmarked R1.9bn to cover the cost of the municipal polls, with 31% of that allocated to a new-generation voting management device. The electoral body, however, which has experienced significant budget cuts in recent years, has had to turn to the government to buy the additional required PPE for the elections, which are scheduled for October 27...