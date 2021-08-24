National Gwede Mantashe pours cold water on Eskom’s green dream The energy minister says SA will not close down coal power stations prematurely as that would not support SA’s developmental needs BL PREMIUM

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says he does not share Eskom’s enthusiasm for shutting down coal power plants and replacing them with renewable ones, because it is a strategy akin to economic suicide.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has set his sights on a “just transition” transaction for Eskom in which some of its coal-fired plants are retired earlier than the timetable contained in the Integrated Resource Plan, and replaced with 7,400MW of newly built renewable energy. De Ruyter hopes to raise R180bn in concessional finance but will need the government to do so — in particular, support from the Treasury...