Finalising unrest claims could take up to 18 months, MPs told
Sasria aims to settle amounts below R50m within four months, but bigger amounts will take longer
24 August 2021 - 20:45
The SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) — the state insurer that provides cover against civil commotion, including strikes and riots — says it will take up to 18 months to finalise claims related to the July unrest that left a trail of destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
While it does not expect claims to top R20bn, Sasria, an entity falling under the National Treasury, warned that if that figure is exceeded it could wipe out its capital and reserves...
