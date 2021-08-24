Cash-strapped Denel is operating without a tax certificate
Defence company’s tax clearance is contingent on paying PAYE and VAT with interest to Sars by month-end
24 August 2021 - 21:49
Denel is now operating without a tax clearance certificate and can be held criminally liable for breaking tax law.
On Monday, the state-owned defence company and arms manufacturer received a letter from the SA Revenue Service (Sars) giving it had a week to pay its PAYE and VAT obligations to the taxman...
