Cash-strapped Denel is operating without a tax certificate Defence company's tax clearance is contingent on paying PAYE and VAT with interest to Sars by month-end

Denel is now operating without a tax clearance certificate and can be held criminally liable for breaking tax law.

On Monday, the state-owned defence company and arms manufacturer received a letter from the SA Revenue Service (Sars) giving it had a week to pay its PAYE and VAT obligations to the taxman...