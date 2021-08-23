Tensions between national and provincial authority surface in wine industry court case
23 August 2021 - 21:47
The liquor ban court case in the high court in Cape Town on Monday exposed the tensions between the national and Western Cape provincial governments, with the two sides disagreeing on the powers the constitution gives them during a pandemic.
Vinpro, the organisation representing wine farms and producers, has taken the matter to court arguing that provinces, specifically the Western Cape, should decide on liquor bans in the pandemic as the constitution and Liquor Act grant them authority over liquor licences that specify who can sell alcohol...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now