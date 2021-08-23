National Tensions between national and provincial authority surface in wine industry court case BL PREMIUM

The liquor ban court case in the high court in Cape Town on Monday exposed the tensions between the national and Western Cape provincial governments, with the two sides disagreeing on the powers the constitution gives them during a pandemic.

Vinpro, the organisation representing wine farms and producers, has taken the matter to court arguing that provinces, specifically the Western Cape, should decide on liquor bans in the pandemic as the constitution and Liquor Act grant them authority over liquor licences that specify who can sell alcohol...