National Scooting into the future on a lean, green machine BL PREMIUM

The idea for Green Scooter came to Fezile Dhlamini-Mapela six years ago as he tussled with the inordinate distances that South Africans typically walk each day.

The “first mile, last mile” problem refers to the distances that citizens must traverse to get from their homes to public transport, and then the additional distance they travel to their final destination after disembarking from a bus or train or other mode of transport...