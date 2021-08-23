National Planned national shutdown falls flat amid increased security personnel Law enforcement authorities deployed at key points in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday after calls for a national shutdown BL PREMIUM

A fragile calm hung over Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as both provinces remained on high alert on Monday after threats of a national shutdown and further unrest failed to materialise.

Authorities said the strong presence of army troops and a beefed-up security footprint by SA Police Service (SAPS) and metro police left little room for protesters to break the law. ..