Planned national shutdown falls flat amid increased security personnel
Law enforcement authorities deployed at key points in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday after calls for a national shutdown
23 August 2021 - 20:30
A fragile calm hung over Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as both provinces remained on high alert on Monday after threats of a national shutdown and further unrest failed to materialise.
Authorities said the strong presence of army troops and a beefed-up security footprint by SA Police Service (SAPS) and metro police left little room for protesters to break the law. ..
